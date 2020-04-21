CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You can now purchase a Charlotte Hornets-themed cloth face covering, and help a good cause.

The NBA and WNBA, along with e-commerce site Fanatics, is selling masks with team logos on it, with the proceeds going to charity.

In the United States, one-hundred percent of the sales will go towards Feeding America.

In Canada, the sales will benefit Second Harvest.

Offered in adult and youth sizes, the designs are available in packs of three for $24.99, and packaged individually for $14.99.

The masks can be purchased here.

