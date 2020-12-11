Hornets’ new jerseys pay homage to North Carolina’s Gold Rush, U.S. Branch Mint, ‘Buzz City’

The Hornets unveiled their new City Edition uniform which will be worn during the 2020-21 NBA season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — They’ve got a new look, that’s the Charlotte Hornets.

They unveiled their new City Edition uniform which will be worn during the 2020-21 NBA season.

The new uniforms pay homage to North Carolina’s rich history. It celebrates Charlotte’s history as the home of the first U.S. Branch Mint, the Carolina Gold Rush of the early 1800s. It also includes mint with gold and granite accents. Granite is the official state rock of North Carolina.

“The City Edition uniform is designed to celebrate an aspect of local pride, and we are pleased to pay homage to Charlotte’s reputation as a beacon of hope dating back more than two centuries,” Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield said. “From the Carolina Gold Rush, to the opening of the first U.S. Branch Mint, and on to today as the country’s second-largest banking center, our city has a long history of influence and being at the forefront of greatness. We are proud to acknowledge this legacy with a uniform that is as unique as our community and remains in line with our ethos of being vibrant and trendsetting.”

The new uniforms also pay respect to the “Buzz City” with a moniker on the chest which includes gold and granite pinstripes on the jersey and the shorts are ridged like the edge of a coin.