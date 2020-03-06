Hornets not invited to play remainder of NBA season

League taking 22 teams, not including Charlotte's NBA franchise

A person with knowledge of the situation says the NBA has told the National Basketball Players Association that it will present a 22-team plan for restarting the season to the league’s board of governors on Thursday.

The person says all 22 of the teams coming to the ESPN Wide World Of Sports complex on the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida would play eight games to determine playoff seeding before the postseason begins.

Would you have liked to see the #Hornets play more basketball in Orlando? — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) June 3, 2020

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league has not released its proposal publicly.

According to ESPN, the Charlotte Hornets would not be one of the teams to invited to continue the season.