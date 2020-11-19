Hornets pick LaMelo Ball with No. 3 pick

The Charlotte Hornets selected LaMelo Ball with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Ball is a 6-foot-7 point guard who played professionally in Australia last season.
Note: The attached video aired before the Hornets selected Ball in the NBA Draft.
The younger brother of New Orleans guard Lonzo Ball, LaMelo has "elite size and vision" according to a scouting report on nba.com.
The 19-year-old is a well-known name, not only because of his brother, but also his father, media personality Lavar Ball. LaMelo has 5.5 Instagram followers and was part of the family's Facebook reality show.
Ball's father, LaVar Ball spent the 1995 NFL season on the Carolina Panthers practice squad.