Hornets prepare to play in empty arena

Charlotte tips off the preseason on Saturday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gordon Hayward has been getting a lot of questions lately from his teammates.

About X's and O's? Sure. But mostly about playing in an empty arena.

"Yeah I've talked to multiple guys about what it's like," said Hayward.

The former All-Star forward is the only member of Charlotte's roster that played in the NBA "bubble" this summer, with the Boston Celtics.

Spectrum Center will not host fans for the beginning of the season, including Saturday's preseason opener against the Raptors.

"It's hard to put in to words what it feels like," Hayward said. "You almost have to experience it to know what it feels like."

Guard Terry Rozier guesses he'll notice it at certain points during the game, but hopefully not during his jump shot inside a cavernous, empty arena.

"It should just be you and the rim," he said.