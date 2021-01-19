Hornets reflect on the importance of MLK Day

Charlotte Hornets began practice by honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

While Hornets head Coach James Borrego and his team work to get back in the win column after a three-game losing streak, the focus on Monday was also on taking time to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

“We started our practice today honoring Dr. King this morning," Borrego said. "We honor Dr. King today, but we want to live this way on a day-to-day basis. Though we honor him today let's do it every day by how we live, how we serve. How we see others. Seeing the good in other people on a day-to-day basis, not just today as we reflect on Dr. King, but living our lives that way on a day-to-day basis. That's really what we need more than ever today in our country is to live out those words and life Dr. King was about."

Borrego says he also thankful to work in a league that honors Dr. King, and for an organization that strives to constantly make a difference.

“There's no one that I see more committed than the Hornets and it really starts with our owner and his commitment to that and bringing changes. It's not just words. It's the backing financially, it's the commitment to put the work in, the value on a day-to-day basis of service and community. This organization lives it, they breathe it, they commit to it. It's not just lip service. I'm proud to work for the only Black owner in the NBA as well. There's strength in that for our community, and for our league as well,” Borrego explained.

Monday the Hornets launched its Social Justice Platform which includes elements related to economic mobility and racial equity, in addition to voting.

This city, our city, is a part of who we are and we’re invested in sparking a change. 💜



