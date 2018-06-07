CHARLOTTE - The Charlotte Hornets have signed veteran point guard Tony Parker, a league source confirmed to NBC Charlotte.

Parker, 36, has played his entire 17-year career with the San Antonio Spurs, winning 5 NBA Championships.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hornets will sign Parker to a two-year, $10 million contract.

Age and injuries have slowed down the future Hall of Famer, but he managed to play 55 games in 2017-18, averaging 7.7 points and 3.5 assists per game.

Parker will rejoin former Spurs assistant James Borrego, now the Hornets head coach, and is expected to back up starter Kemba Walker, while also mentoring second-round pick Devonte' Graham, and 2017 first-round pick Malik Monk.

