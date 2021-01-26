x
Hornets struggles continue at Orlando

Charlotte loses for the fifth time in six games
Credit: AP
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony makes a shot against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nikola Vucevic scored 28 points and rookie point guard Cole Anthony added a career-high 21 points as the Orlando Magic defeated the Charlotte Hornets 117-108. 

Charlotte has now lost 5 of 6 games. 

The Hornets started the game with a 30-15 lead, but were outscored by 22 points across the second and third quarters.

"It's unfortunate because we got off to such a great start," said coach James Borrego. "We came out with the right mindset but couldn't sustain it.

Orlando snapped a two-game losing streak and bounced back from squandering a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter a night earlier in a loss to the Hornets. 

Anthony made 8 of 12 shots and 4 of 5 3-pointers. 

Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 24 points apiece.