Hornets struggles continue at Orlando

Charlotte loses for the fifth time in six games

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nikola Vucevic scored 28 points and rookie point guard Cole Anthony added a career-high 21 points as the Orlando Magic defeated the Charlotte Hornets 117-108.

Charlotte has now lost 5 of 6 games.

The Hornets started the game with a 30-15 lead, but were outscored by 22 points across the second and third quarters.

"It's unfortunate because we got off to such a great start," said coach James Borrego. "We came out with the right mindset but couldn't sustain it.

Orlando snapped a two-game losing streak and bounced back from squandering a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter a night earlier in a loss to the Hornets.

Anthony made 8 of 12 shots and 4 of 5 3-pointers.