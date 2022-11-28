Hornets fall 140-105 to Celtics in lopsided affair

Charlotte put up 36 points in the second quarter but were wildly outmatched as three Boston players scored over 20 points.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 35 points as the Boston Celtics demolished the Charlotte Hornets 140-105.

The 35-point loss is the Hornets' largest defeat since November 2019 when Charlotte lost by 36 to the Toronto Raptors. The Hornets were without Terry Rozier (illness), Lamelo Ball (ankle), Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle), and Gordon Hayward (shoulder), which contributed to the team's woes as injuries continue to thin out Charlotte's depth.

The Celtics showed what kind of game it was going to be early on with a 45-point first quarter with Tatum, Derrick White, and Malcolm Brogdon all nailing multiple 3-pointers. Charlotte could only muster 19 points in the first period and quickly found themselves in a deep hole.

P.J. Washington and Kelly Oubre Jr. helped the Hornets bounce back a bit in the second quarter as Charlotte put up 36 points to Boston's 33. The score still sat at a lopsided 78-55 at halftime, though.

More of the same came in the second half. The Celtics exploded for 43 points in the third quarter that featured a 17-2 run to close the period. Boston led by as much as 42 points late in the game.

Both teams coasted in the fourth quarter with the Hornets (23) actually putting up more points than the Celtics (19) but it was too little too late as Charlotte lost by 35 points.

Tatum scored a game-high 35 points as he continues to be one of the NBA's top scorers. Tatum's point total could have been even higher if she shot more accurately on 3-pointers, which he only made 4 of 14.

Following Tatum in scoring were Smart and Brogdon, who scored 22 and 21 points, respectively.

Jalen McDaniels led the Hornets with 24 points, largely aided by shooting 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. Oubre was close behind with 22 points.

The Celtics made 59.1% of their shots while the Hornets made 48.8%, a mark relatively decent compared to some of Charlotte's games this season. Boston managed to score 40 assists on Monday, the most by the Celtics in a game since December 2008.

Charlotte now falls to 6-15 after pulling off back-to-back wins before Monday. Boston, meanwhile, improved to 17-4 and is riding a four-game win streak as top team in the NBA.