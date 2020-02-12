Hornets teammates excited to play with LaMelo Ball

Charlotte will feature a guard-heavy, small-ball type lineup

The Charlotte Hornets certainly did not draft a position of need last month, when they selected LaMelo Ball with the third overall pick.

Charlotte already has established point guards Terry Rozier and Devonte' Graham, each coming off of their best seasons.

But head coach James Borrego will certainly find a way to involve all three, likely preferring a guard-heavy and small-ball lineup.

And Ball's new teammates think it will be good for everyone.

"Three is better than one," said Rozier.

Rozier, 26, said he's been paying attention to Ball's career and even met him once, dubbing him "little bro."

"I like LaMelo a lot," he said. "I've been watching him for years now. For him to be a part of our team is great. He's a great playmaker. I think it's going to be special no matter who's out there on the court. The way we want to play this year I think it's going to be good for us."

Several of LaMelo Ball's new #Hornets teammates have mentioned he was taller than they expected.



19 and still growing? — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) December 2, 2020

The Hornets also added veteran forward Gordon Hayward, who is adept at handling the ball, too.

"It's going to help everybody," said Graham. "We've got a lot of playmakers. It'll open up even more opportunity and more shots."