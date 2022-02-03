Hornets teammates LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges left off NBA All-Star roster

The pair were not picked to play in the league's annual All-Star game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Neither LaMelo Ball or Miles Bridges were selected to the 2022 NBA All-Star game, as reserves were announced on Thursday night.

The Charlotte Hornets teammates each average 19.9 points per game.

Ball also averages 7.7 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 35.8% from three-point range and 42.6% from the field.

The 20-year-old known for his dazzling passes is just the fourth player in NBA history to record five triple-doubles before his 21st birthday, joining Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Magic Johnson.

He will take part in the Rising Stars game during All-Star weekend in Cleveland (Feb. 18-20).

MORE SPORTS: The top storylines going into the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

Bridges also provides the Hornets 7.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, and has thrilled fans across the league with his high-flying dunks.

Either player could still make the game as a replacement for an injured player.

Charlotte's last NBA All-Star was Kemba Walker, who started in 2019 at the game held in the Queen City.

Here are the NBA All-Star rosters provided by nba.com.

East Pool: Starters

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) [captain]

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls)

East Pool: Reserves

Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)

Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers)

James Harden (Brooklyn Nets)

Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors)

West Pool: Starters

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) [captain]

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

West Pool: Reserves

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Contact Nick Carboni at ncarboni@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.