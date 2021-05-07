Hornets top Magic 122-112, inch closer to play-in tournament

Charlotte magic number to make postseason is down to one

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Rozier scored 28 points, LaMelo Ball added 26 points and the Charlotte Hornets inched closer to securing a spot in the play-in tournament with a 122-112 win over the Orlando Magic.

The Hornets needed a win and a loss by Chicago to Boston to clinch a berth but the Bulls beat the Celtics.

But the Hornets magic number is down to make the play-in tournament is down to one, meaning a win Sunday against New Orleans and they're in.

P.J. Washington had another strong shooting night and had 23 points and nine rebounds while Bismack Biyombo had 11 points and 11 rebounds as Charlotte bounced back from a 21-point drubbing by the Bulls on Thursday night.