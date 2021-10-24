Charlotte defeats Brooklyn 111-95 for 3-0 start to the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The wins keep coming for the Charlotte Hornets.
Miles Bridges had 32 points and nine rebounds, Ish Smith added 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and the Hornets improved to 3-0 for the first time by beating the Brooklyn Nets 111-95.
LaMelo Ball had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Hornets, but it was their backups who led them in a dominant final quarter.
Cody Martin had eight of his 12 in the final 12 minutes. Before that, it was another night for Bridges, who had his second 30-point outing in the first three games and finished one point shy of his career high.
The Hornets are back in Charlotte on Monday, Oct. 25, with a game against the Boston Celtics. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
