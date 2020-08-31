Hornets unveil new court design

Charlotte's floor will feature honeybee "cell" patterns across the floor except for inside the 3-point line

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets followed up their uniform reveal by unveiling the team's new home court design on Monday.

The updated design features the primary Hornets logo at center court, and honeybee "cell" patterns stained into the wood, except for within the three-point line.

The purple Hornets silhouette logo will be inside the three-point line, with Buzz City moving to the center court apron.

The free throw lines and paint will be teal.