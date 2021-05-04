Hornets hold on for crucial 102-99 win over Pistons

The Charlotte Hornets took another step toward the postseason

DETROIT — (AP) — LaMelo Ball scored 23 points, including two free throws with 5.8 seconds left, and the Charlotte Hornets took another step toward the postseason with a 102-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Detroit trailed by two when rookie Killian Hayes was fouled with 9.4 seconds remaining, but he made just one of two free throws. Ball made his free throws at the other end, and Hayes missed a last-second 3-pointer.

Hamidou Diallo scored a career-high 35 points for Detroit.