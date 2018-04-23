DERBY DETAILS: Your guide to the 144th run for the roses

CHAPTER 6
PROHIBITED ITEMS FOR DERBY WEEK (April 28 through May 5)
CHAPTER 7
PERMITTED ITEMS FOR KENTUCKY DERBY AND OAKS DAYS
CHAPTER 8
HOW TO MAKE A MINT JULEP FOR THE KENTUCKY DERBY
CHAPTER 9
KENTUCKY DERBY EVENTS
CHAPTER 10
KENTUCKY DERBY FASHION
CHAPTER 11
RODEY'S TOP PICKS
CHAPTER 12
HOW TO BET ON THE KENTUCKY DERBY
CHAPTER 13
DERBY RELATED NEWS
Horse racing is known colloquially as the "Sport of Kings" and, for many, the pinnacle of that regal sport takes place on the first Saturday in May at Louisville, Kentucky's Churchill Downs.
While the two-kilometer stakes may be the last word in thoroughbred racing, it also marks the beginning. The beginning of spring. The beginning of a new season. The beginning of hopes and dreams that a jockey atop a three-year-old horse will become a Triple-Crown champion.
The field of colts, geldings and fillies are determined by a 34-race system known as the "Road to the Kentucky Derby". The top 24 point-earners gain eligibility for the Derby; a field of 20 and four to stand in if a horse is "scratched" or removed from the race.
The Kentucky Oaks, a 1 1/8 mile race featuring three-year-old fillies, is run the Friday before the Derby. Once known as a race mainly frequented by locals, the Oaks is growing in popularity each year.
As the Oaks increased in popularity, Churchill introduced a new bill of races in 2014. The event, held on Thursday before the Oaks and Derby, has been dubbed "Thurby" and is geared toward a crowd looking for a more "local" experience.
The races cap off the Kentucky Derby Festival, a two-week celebration leading up to the Derby itself. Events include a firework display, air show, concerts and races for runners, cyclists and hot air balloons. The festival boasts an annual attendance of over 1.5 million people.
Notable changes to this year’s parking and entry plan include:
Parking and arrival options vary depending on which day you are coming to the track. To plan your arrival, go to kentuckyderbyparking.com and download the Churchill Downs and Waze mobile apps.
All onsite parking at Churchill Downs is reserved, beginning Opening Night (Saturday, April 28) through Derby Day, May 5. To improve traffic around the racetrack, only vehicles with designated hang tags and parking tickets will be able to access the property. This also applies to guests who are being dropped off.
Central Ave. between Crittenden Dr. and Taylor Blvd. will be restricted to official shuttle buses on Thurby (May 3), and closed to the public Oaks (May 4) and Derby (May 5). During these days, pedestrians will only be able to cross Central Ave. at 3rd St. and 9th St. Restricting access to Central Ave. will allow guest shuttles from offsite parking spaces at the Kentucky Exposition Center to get to and from Churchill Downs more efficiently.
Ticketholders with reserved parking permits at the Kentucky Exposition Center (“KEC”) will have access to free shuttles to and from the tracks on Oaks and Derby Days. Churchill Downs has expanded and enhanced this year’s parking and shuttling operation at the KEC to accommodate more ticket holders. On Thurby only, guests without reserved parking can also park at the KEC for free and ride a complimentary shuttle to the track.
Parking at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium is still available all week, but shuttles will only be running from the stadium to Churchill Downs on Opening Night (Saturday), Tuesday and Wednesday of Derby Week. On Oaks and Derby, guests without reserved parking can park at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium, which charges $20, and make the short walk to Churchill Downs.
PROHIBITED ITEMS FOR DERBY WEEK (April 28 through May 5)
• COOLERS AT ANY GATE – including the Stable Gate (Styrofoam coolers and ice are available for purchase in the Infield)
• CANS (any size or type)
• GLASS BOTTLES OR CONTAINERS
• BACKPACKS and DUFFEL BAGS
• TENTS – NO POLES OR STAKES OF ANY KIND
• LAPTOP COMPUTERS and CAMCORDERS
• CAMERAS WITH DETACHABLE LENSES OR EQUIPPED WITH A LENS THAT IS 6” OR LARGER
• DRONES and REMOTE-CONTROLLED AIRCRAFT
• HOVERBOARDS
• PURSES LARGER THAN 12” IN ANY DIMENSION
• FIREWORKS, NOISEMAKERS, AIR HORNS, LASER LIGHTS/POINTERS, PEPPER SPRAYS
• ANIMALS (with the exception of service animals for guests with special needs)
• TRIPODS
• SELFIE STICKS
• ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
• ILLEGAL SUBSTANCES
• WEAPONS (including knives)
• THERMOSES
• LUGGAGE (including briefcases)
• GRILLS
• WAGONS
• UMBRELLAS
• ANY ITEMS DEEMED DANGEROUS AND/OR INAPPROPRIATE
Chapter 7
PERMITTED ITEMS FOR KENTUCKY DERBY AND OAKS DAYS
• FOOD ITEMS IN CLEAR PLASTIC BAGS (maximum size 18”x 18” – no trash bags) *
• BOX LUNCHES in clear plastic bags or containers (maximum size 18” x 18” – no trash bags)
• WATER & SOFT DRINKS – plastic bottles only (sealed, clear and unopened)
• PURSES, BUT NONE LARGER THAN 12” IN ANY DIMENSION (subject to search)
• BABY/DIAPER BAGS – only if accompanied by a child (subject to search)
• SMALL CAMERAS – none equipped with detachable lenses or lenses of 6” or more **
• SMALL PERSONAL MUSIC SYSTEMS, RADIOS & TELEVISIONS** (no boomboxes) ***
• CELLULAR PHONES, SMARTPHONES & TABLETS **
• SEAT CUSHIONS SMALLER THAN 15”x 15” – no metal arms and/or backs, zippers, pockets or flaps
• STROLLERS (ONLY if carrying a child)
• SUNSCREEN (non-glass containers only)
• CHAIRS (permitted through the Infield Gate ONLY and cannot be carried to the frontside)
• BINOCULARS
• BLANKETS & TARPAULINS (Paddock and Infield Gates ONLY)
* Limit of two bags per person
** Patrons could be required to turn on electronic items
*** Not permitted in hospitality spaces and dining rooms
Derby week entry procedures, security measures at Churchill Downs
Visitors during Derby week will be the first to use Churchill Downs’ new expanded entry plaza, which will lead guests from Central Avenue to the newly constructed Paddock Gate that’s replacing previous entrances at Gates 1 and 17.
Churchill Downs renamed its admission gates to reflect their locations in the venue. Ticket holders will enter Churchill Downs through one of three admission gates: the new Paddock Gate, the Clubhouse Gate (formerly Gate 10) and the Infield Gate (formerly Gate 3). The Infield is only available to guests with a General Admission ticket. All others will enter through the Paddock or Clubhouse Gates.
Once ticket holders arrive at Churchill Downs, a new entry process will help them enter the track:
1. To ensure the safety and security of all Churchill Downs guests and employees, anyone entering the track will walk through metal detectors as part of the security screening measures. Prohibited items are not allowed past the security screening area.
2. Next, guests entering through the Paddock or Clubhouse Gates will scan their ticket at one of the new self-scanning entry turnstiles. Or, if someone has a General Admission ticket and is entering through the Infield Gate, an attendant will scan their ticket by hand. Once inside the track, guests are not allowed to leave the venue and reenter.
3. Once a ticket is scanned, guests will proceed through the turnstile and follow staff direction and new signs from the admission gate to their seating section or venue.
4. As guests make their way to their seating section, they will be greeted by an usher at the appropriate access control point. The usher will scan the ticket for a second time, stub the ticket and then apply an official wristband around their wrist. This wristband allows guests to come and go from their seating section throughout the day. Each ticket may only be scanned once at the wristband locations and must scan as valid to receive a wristband.