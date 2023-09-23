Hough's field goal kicking phenom sets national record

Nolan Hauser has made the most career field goals in U.S. high school history

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Last week, Hough High School's Nolan Hauser broke the national record for the most career made field goals by a high school football player with his 57th.

"It was an awesome feeling." Hauser said. "You have a team that confident in you, there's really nothing stopping you."

Hauser's had the Huskies confidence for a long time.

And that didn't change when new coach DeShawn Baker took over this year.

"Man, it's been amazing," Baker said. "I'm proud of him. I'm happy for him. And even though I only got this one year with him, I feel like I've been here three years with him."

Hauser will have the rest of this season to extend his record mark. In his next game, he booted four field goals, including a career-long 53-yarder to help Hough beat rival Chambers.

Next year, he's heading down to Clemson to kick in some of college football's biggest games.

"He's gonna be amazing, man. He's like no other kicker," Baker said. "He's gonna be nothing short of amazing for Clemson. I think he should make an immediate impact."

Hauser committed in the middle of his junior season.

"Coach Sweeney has a great thing going there with the with the whole family atmosphere," Hauser said. "They're also a top 10 program. I feel like there are things more important than football. And Clemson does a great job at targeting those things."

Now that he's got the record, Hauser is targeting something else. A title.

"I just want to win the state championship," he said. "Obviously that's the end goal. Getting the record was a small goal and I feel like this team has a great opportunity."