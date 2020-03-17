Hough running back Evan Pryor will be a Buckeye, he announced on Twitter, Monday night.

Pryor, a four-star prospect according to recruiting sites, released a video captioned: "1000 % committed."

In it, clips of him working out, eventually led to Ohio State football highlights and ended with an OSU-themed graphic with the caption: "It's in my DNA."

According to MaxPreps.com, Pryor ran for 1,130 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019, his junior season. He also 38 passes for 646 yards and 8 touchdowns.

In his career, Pryor has amassed 3,674 scrimmage yards and 42 touchdowns.