Hough wins conference with road win at Vance

Huskies are I-MECK 4A champions

Visiting Hough won a big clash for the conference crown, defeating Vance on Friday night in the regular-season finale.

The Huskies turned a 7-6 halftime deficit into a 29-22 victory.

In the opening quarters, defenses dominated.

The Cougars did reach the end zone on a Mikhail Baldwin touchdown run.

Then Huskies QB Tad Hudson found Jacquon Gibson for a big gain, but Vance forced a field goal to make it 7-3.