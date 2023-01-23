The most decorated gymnast in history has once again graced the cover of Wheaties.

Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, has once again graced the cover of Wheaties.

Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, has once again graced the cover of Wheaties. The Texan G.O.A.T. revealed the box on her social media channels on Thursday, January 19. She first appeared on a Wheaties box cover in June 2022.

"It’s here!!! My second @wheatiescereal box is rolling out in stores now. Keep an eye out for the new design in a cereal aisle near you," she wrote on a post that netted more than 36,000 likes.

Biles unveiled the Wheaties box cover in Houston at an appropriately titled "Breakfast of Champions" event at the World Champions Centre in her hometown of Spring on Thursday. The event was hosted by Friends of the Children–Houston (Biles is an ambassador for the nonprofit), a group that helps children in the foster care system.

Friends of the Children's mission is especially dear to Biles, who was adopted by her grandparents and made a point to pose for photos with grinning young fans in the system. She participated in a Q&A session and was accompanied by her fiancé Jonathan Owens, a rising star safety for the Houston Texans.

"I am honored to be featured on my second Wheaties box and grateful for the opportunity to highlight Friends of the Children, an extraordinary organization that is working to make sure other youth have access to mentors and the support to dream big in life," Biles said at the event. "I hope my journey can be an example to all children that anything is possible, and I'm excited to help expand access to resources and mentorship in my hometown with the launch of the Friends of the Children—Houston chapter!"

