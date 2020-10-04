Sam Howell lit it up last season at North Carolina -- setting an FBS freshman record with 38 touchdown passes.

But with spring football canceled, Howell has been home outside Charlotte in Indian Trail reviewing film, but not necessarily of his accomplishments.

"Being in the house so much I can sit down and focus on every single mistake last season, and focus on what I did wrong," Howell told reporters in a Zoom Meeting call. "Mainly it's all mental, that's something I'm trying to get better at at this time."

There weren't many mistakes. Howell threw just 7 interceptions in comparison to his 38 touchdowns.

Howell is also reviewing film of Heisman winner Joe Burrow's season, and could very well be in the Heisman race himself.

"In my opinion it's kind of selfish of me to just go in to the season with one goal to win the Heisman Trophy," he said, "I'm just trying to do everything I can to help my team win games."

Howell is also showing off the leadership skills that helped him go from standout at Sun Valley to freshman phenom in Chapel Hill. He's keeping his team together, even when they're not.

"Definitely what we're going through is different for all of us is hard, getting away from normal," he said, "we all want to be back to together, working out together. The main thing for us is taking advantage of the time we have right now."

