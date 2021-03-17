HS basketball player with leukemia now in remission

Breya Busby returned to the court for her senior season and will continue her career collegiately at Liberty University

Last year Breya Busby was diagnosed with leukemia after falling ill during a basketball game that led her to the ER & then to Levine Children’s Hospital. However, one year later she is in remission and just completed her senior basketball season at Charlotte Christian. Busby is also planning to continue her playing career at the collegiate level when she attends Liberty University in the fall.

“I really love the coaches there. I just like the campus. I love everything about it there. I just feel like that fits my game out of all of my offers,” Breya Busby said.

Choosing Liberty is a decision that brings everything full circle for the Busbys.

“I was thrilled. Tony and I met at Liberty University,” Laura Busby explained.

It’s the Busbys core values surrounding their faith that helped not only Breya, but her entire family remain optimistic during her battle.

“To see how God protected her through this entire journey and continues to do so is a miracle in and of itself,” Laura Busby said.

“The two things that I took out of it was we're not in control and God will refine us. His refinements will always be better than our goals or our commitments or our wants,” Tony Busby explained.

When asked to reflect on the last year, Breya says it's put everything into perspective for her.

“I used what has happened to me as a blessing because it made me stronger. Made me the person I am today. It just makes me not take anything for granted because anything can happen to you and you have to restart,” Breya Busby said.

On Saturday, March 20th, the 2nd annual #4BB Classic, which celebrates Breya's continued fight and victory through the game of basketball, will take place and feature top high school seniors from across North and South Carolina. This year Breya will be able to join in and participate in the tournament. Proceeds from the game will support the Busby Family and other families with children who are fighting leukemia.