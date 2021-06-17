x
Hurricanes extend Brind'Amour, who wins 'Coach of the Year' honors

This season marked the first time the franchise had made three playoff trips in a row since relocating to North Carolina in 1997.

Carolina's Rod Brind’Amour has won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year after leading the Hurricanes to their third consecutive playoff appearance. 

Brind'Amour signed a three-year extension with the club hours earlier. 

The new contract comes a little more than a week after the Hurricanes were eliminated by reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay in the second round. 

Brind'Amour helped Carolina end a nine-season playoff drought after taking over in 2018. This season marked the first time the franchise had made three playoff trips in a row since relocating to North Carolina in 1997.

