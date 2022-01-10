'I have a baby on the way,' J.J. Watt emotionally talks about heart issue after Cardinals win over the Panthers

In the post-game press conference after his team's win on Sunday, J.J. Watt revealed he went into atrial fibrillation days before the game against the Panthers.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Days before the Arizona Cardinals game against the Carolina Panthers, J.J. Watt suffered a heart issue that left him scared, but later appreciative for life.

Watt addressed the issue in a routine press conference on Sunday after his team's 26-16 win over the Panthers. The defensive star tweeted briefly about his condition earlier in the day hesitating on details and reflected resentment later that the news had leaked out.

"The only people that knew were my family and people in the building, so someone said something," said Watt.

Still, he took the time to play out the timeline that surrounded his treatment for atrial fibrillation.

Watt says that on Wednesday, Sept. 28, his heart was beating, "weird" and sought medical care. Doctors learned he had the condition and shocked his heart back into normal rhythm.

After that took place, doctors told him he could return to practice and he went forward with it throughout the week leading up to Sunday's game.

"They said I was fine. I'd probably be more uncomfortable sitting on my couch at home," said Watt. "If I was sitting at home watching the boys play knowing they said I was perfectly fine to play, I would've felt weird."

Though he seemed to quickly move past the issue, Watt said it created an emotional time for his family.

"It's been a very emotional week... for my wife and myself," said Watt. "I've learned to appreciate the little things even more."

Watt linked the contrasting feelings of looking at heart ultrasounds of his heart to the previous months of him and his wife looking at sonograms of their baby who is set to be born soon.

"For months we've been looking at ultrasounds of our baby boy and they're all extremely happy and then Thursday we were looking at an ultrasound of my heart," said Watt. "It was very tough."

A long pause then followed as Watt reflected on the upcoming birth of his son and fought back tears.

"It's been tough. I have a baby on the way," said an emotional Watt.

The atrial fibrillation gave Watt a scared and nervous feeling, something he says he's never felt through any football injuries.

"I've never been scared of surgery, I've never been scared of pain, but when they told me they were gonna put me under and shock my heart, I was scared," said Watt. "I'm glad I'm here today."