'It's bittersweet' | Triad Duke fans prepare for Coach K's last home game

Duke will take on UNC during Coach K's last home game at 6 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached to this article is from a previous story.

Triad Duke basketball fans gathered together to watch Duke Men's basketball play their last home game with Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski at the helm Saturday.

It will also be Coach K's last matchup against the UNC Tarheels.

"I feel like I’ve had a pit in my stomach all day," Hayley Sanon said.

Sanon is a former Dancing Devil and 2017 Duke grad. She lives in Washington D.C. now but was raised as a Duke fan in Winston-Salem.

"My entire life, Coach K has been synonymous with Duke and with college basketball," Sanon said. "To think this is his last season, his last home game, his last UNC game, and last time being in Cameron Indoor Stadium it just really hits differently."

Coach K holds the record for the most wins of any college basketball coach. He has five national championships, 15 ACC tournaments and 12 ACC regular-season titles.

Sanon is in Texas for a fellow Duke alum's wedding and plans to watch the game with fellow Duke fans before tonight's rehearsal dinner.

"I’m hoping will come out of the gate swinging like we did against Pitt this past week," Sanon said. "That is going to be just a thrilling experience but I think during the second half it’s going to start to get really sad really quickly."

Coach K is retiring after a phenomenal career. The university named associate head coach Jon Scheyer as Krzyzewski’s successor for the 2022-23 season.

Sanon said she is excited about Scheyer taking over the position and grateful for the years Coach K led the team.

"He has done nothing but build up the University and its players and its students," Sanon said. "Just the ethic that he calls us all to and the way that he teaches us to appreciate the school."