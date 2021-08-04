Jalen McDaniels sets career high in Hornets win

OKLAHOMA CITY — Jalen McDaniels had a career-high 21 points in his second career start to help the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-102 on Wednesday night.
McDaniels also had six rebounds and three assists.
Terry Rozier scored 17 points, Miles Bridges had 16 and Devonte' Garaham and Cody Zeller added 15 each, and Zeller had14 rebounds.
Aleksej Pokusevski led the Thunder with a career-high 25 points behind a franchise rookie-record seven 3-pointers.
Theo Maledon also had 25 points.