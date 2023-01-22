x
JCSU sweeps Livingstone in CIAA rivalry games

Golden Bulls men's and women's squads take down the Blue Bears at home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Johnson C. Smith men's and women's basketball teams swept rival Livingstone College on Saturday at Brayboy Gymnasium.

The Golden Bulls women's squad got things started with a 54-50 win over the Blue Bears, icing the victory with late free throws.

JCSU outscored Livingstone 10-1 in the third quarter.

Le'Zarea Bowens scored a team-high 15 points, with India Howard finishing with 11.

On the men's side, Livingstone exploded out to a 13-0 lead.

But the Golden Bulls chipped away, eventually taking the lead and not looking back in a 70-64 win.

Ezekiel Cannedy led all scorers with 23 points and added 8 rebounds.

