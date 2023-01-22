JCSU sweeps Livingstone in CIAA rivalry games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Johnson C. Smith men's and women's basketball teams swept rival Livingstone College on Saturday at Brayboy Gymnasium.
The Golden Bulls women's squad got things started with a 54-50 win over the Blue Bears, icing the victory with late free throws.
JCSU outscored Livingstone 10-1 in the third quarter.
Le'Zarea Bowens scored a team-high 15 points, with India Howard finishing with 11.
On the men's side, Livingstone exploded out to a 13-0 lead.
But the Golden Bulls chipped away, eventually taking the lead and not looking back in a 70-64 win.
Ezekiel Cannedy led all scorers with 23 points and added 8 rebounds.
