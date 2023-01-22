JCSU sweeps Livingstone in CIAA rivalry games

Golden Bulls men's and women's squads take down the Blue Bears at home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Johnson C. Smith men's and women's basketball teams swept rival Livingstone College on Saturday at Brayboy Gymnasium.

The Golden Bulls women's squad got things started with a 54-50 win over the Blue Bears, icing the victory with late free throws.

JCSU outscored Livingstone 10-1 in the third quarter.

Le'Zarea Bowens scored a team-high 15 points, with India Howard finishing with 11.

On the men's side, Livingstone exploded out to a 13-0 lead.

But the Golden Bulls chipped away, eventually taking the lead and not looking back in a 70-64 win.

Ezekiel Cannedy led all scorers with 23 points and added 8 rebounds.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts