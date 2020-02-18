DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Joe Gibbs apologized after his driver Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 on Monday, just after Ryan Newman's fiery crash that sent him to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The former Washington Redskins head coach and owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, who recently was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, said his team did not know how bad Ryan Newman's crash was until after they were in the winning circle and given the trophy.

"The finish, the history, that's all great. One day it will all sink in. But right now all I'm thinking about is Ryan Newman," said Hamlin in an interview with ESPN's Sports Center after the race.

Hamlin beat Ryan Blaney to the finish line in the second-closest finish in race history, but the win for Joe Gibbs Racing came as Newman was wrecked as the leader and crossed the finish line with his car on its roof, engulfed in flames.

As the broadcast came to a close by the top of the 8 p.m. hour on the east coast, announcers on Fox revealed that Newman had been taken to the hospital.

After the race had finished, crews were working to remove Newman from his car after not receiving a response on his car radio. Drivers wished Newman the best as they waited for word on this condition, speaking to the press on the side of the racetrack.

The dramatic ending to Monday night's event on the track in Daytona had been pushed back a day by rain for just the second time in 62 years and Hamlin won after two red flags and two overtimes. Hamlin is the first back-to-back Daytona winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995.

