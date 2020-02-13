CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joe Gibbs has been a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame since 1996 and was most recently inducted as a member of the 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class.

Now Coach Gibbs and his race team are gearing up for the NASCAR season, starting with the Daytona 500, which driver Denny Hamlin won for JGR in 2019.

WCNC talked one-on-one with Coach Gibbs about his recent Hall of Fame Induction, expectations for the Daytona 500 and JGR in 2020.

