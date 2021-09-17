John Force, Carolina Nationals return to zMAX Dragway

16-time champion leads NHRA Championship World Drag Racing Series standings

CONCORD, N.C. — At 72 years old, John Force isn't slowing down.

In fact, he's still sitting on top of 10,000 horsepower.

"It's like being shot out of a rocket ship," he said. "It's a runaway freight train. It'll set you back in the seat."

Force is at the zMAX Dragway in Concord for the DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals.

He's leading the standings in the Funny Car division, as the Countdown to the Championship continues.

"It's the greatest show on earth, it's P.T. Barnum," he said. "At 300 miles per hour."

The weekend's events also features the Top Fuel division, where Force's daughter, Brittany, is currently in second place.

There were no Carolina Nationals held in 2020, but John Force won the Funny Car division at May's NGK NTK Four-Wide Nationals.

Qualifying rounds are held Friday and Saturday ahead of Sunday's races.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.