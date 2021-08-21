John Peacock, assistant football coach for WCU, dies

Western Carolina University confirmed Peacock passed away at home Wednesday in an Instagram post.

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — John Peacock, offensive line coach at Western Carolina University, died at his home on Wednesday, the school announced.

Peacock passed away from COVID-19 complications, his fiancee Erika Alexander confirmed in a Facebook post.

Peacock and Alexander had planned to wed in February 2022, according to the university.

Peacock first joined the Catamounts this spring under new Head Coach Kerwin Bell.

Catamount Nation... we ask that you please keep the family and loved ones of WCU assistant football coach John Peacock in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/jCvPwntRj3 — Western Carolina Athletics (@Catamounts) August 20, 2021

"Known by his colleagues and student-athletes as a selfless hard worker who was always upbeat and constantly humming or singing, Coach Peacock will be sorely missed," the university wrote.