Josh Berry earns first career Xfinity Series win

After mother nature postponed NASCAR's Friday and Saturday plans the sport held a doubleheader on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.

It was an emotional victory for JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry, who won his first Xfinity Series race in just his 13th start over five seasons and eight years.

“Oh, gosh, I have so many people I could thank I could be here until tomorrow morning that’s helped me get here. Just Dale, L.W. (Miller), Kelley, everybody for believing in me, everyone on this No. 8 team. Man, they’ve been through a lot the last couple of years,” Berry said.

Berry has competed for JR Motorsports' late model program since 2010 and was surprised with the news before the season that he would run 12 races for JRM in the Xfinity Series during 2021.

Fast forward to Sunday at Martinsville and that decision to give Berry an opportunity more than paid off.

“With 5 to go Amy was like I’m going in there to watch it and I said I don’t think I can. My heart was beating so fast,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. “I’d never felt that way about a race, even when my dad raced and certainly when I raced. I’d never been so nervous about a finish.”

Dale Jr. also shared how overjoyed he was for Berry's success on the track, especially knowing that the opportunities haven't come easy for him to compete in the series.

“We cried some happy, happy tears and the reason why that’s so emotional is because this has just been such a long work in progress,” Earnhardt explained.