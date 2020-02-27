CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NOTE: JCSU's men's team will play in the CIAA semifinals on Friday. The women lost on a buzzer-beater in Thursday's quarterfinal round.

In one sense, the dynamic between the men's and women's basketball coaches at Johnson C. Smith is no different than at any other program.

"Sometimes they mirror each other," said Stephen Joyner, Sr. "You can get a sense they're working together. They're sharing ideas."

But JCSU's coaches share more than ideas. They share a name.

The women are coached by Stephen Joyner, Jr, while Joyner Sr., has coached the men for over 30 seasons.

"He's the guru," said Joyner Jr. "I call him the guru."

Dad's nickname for his son?

"He's little Steve forever," said Joyner Sr., with a smile.

When "Little Steve" was actually little, he played on the court at halftime of Dad's games.

"So me and my friends could go out there and put on a show for the crowd at halftime," he said.

Joyner Jr., graduated to playing for his dad, and helping the Bulls to their first CIAA championship in 2001.

"But he didn't wanna play me my freshman year," he said, "but that's a whole nother discussion. We not gonna talk about that."

Joyner Jr., climbed the coaching ranks on his own before coming home in 2012 to lead the women's team. He captured his first CIAA championship in 2017.

"He is an exciting young man," said his father, "enthusiastic, compassionate about what he does, and was just the right fit."

It's a tight-knit basketball family to begin with, so at JCSU the Joyners interact with one another and each others teams on a daily basis.

For Joyner Jr., it's a chance to keep soaking up knowledge from his father.

"They say that the old are the wise and that is true," Joyner Jr., says. "He's walked every walk that I'm imagining that I dream of. As a man, as a husband, as a father, as a coach."

This week "The Guru" and "Little Steve" will try to do something special -- win the men's and women's CIAA Tournament before it moves to Baltimore.

"Hopefully it'll come back to Charlotte," said Joyner Sr. "But right now we're going to do everything we can to possibly win the men's and women's CIAA Championship."

Added Joyner Jr.: "Imagine if we the last year in Charlotte could win it both together."

