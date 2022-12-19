Jumpman Invitational tips off in Uptown Tuesday

The Jumpman Invitational will feature Oklahoma, Florida, North Carolina and Michigan competing at Spectrum Center on Dec. 20 & 21.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Festivities will begin Monday ahead of the Jumpman Invitational college basketball event at Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte.

The 2022 Jumpman Invitational presented by Novant Health is the inaugural showcase event of Jordan Brand, featuring four of college basketball's most successful programs ahead of the Christmas holiday. The men's and women's teams for Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Oklahoma will compete in the Queen City as part of the inaugural event.

2022 Jumpman Invitational schedule

Dec. 20

7:00 p.m.: Michigan women vs. North Carolina women

9:30 p.m.: Florida men vs. Oklahoma men

Dec. 21

7:00 p.m.: Michigan men vs. North Carolina men

9:30 p.m.: Florida women vs. Oklahoma women

Spectrum Center will unveil the event's court Monday afternoon ahead of Tuesday's opening tip between Michigan and North Carolina.

The Jumpman Invitational was first announced in July 2021 by the Charlotte Sports Foundation. The event is currently signed to take place for three years at Spectrum Center and will be broadcast by ESPN. Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione is credited with developing the idea.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring what we believe will quickly become the marquee college basketball event of the holiday season to the Queen City,” said Danny Morrison, executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. “These are four of the most storied and competitive programs in the game, and we’re looking forward to the interconference play.”

Tickets remain available through Ticketmaster. Click here for more information. Fans can also purchase tickets for the Duke's Mayo Bowl between NC State and Maryland at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 30.

