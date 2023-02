Royals guard also scores program-record 34 points

JACKSONVILLE, Alabama โ€” Queens senior Kenny Dye broke three program records on Thursday night.

The guard scored 34 points on 15 field goals, both the best in school history.

And in doing so, Dye also broke the Royals' all-time scoring record, as he now has more than 1,811 points.

Dye surpassed Reginald Hopkins (2007-11) for the record.

Queens lost their road game at Jacksonville State, 76-69.

Check out the milestone shot which sent Kenny Dye past Reginald Hopkins for the scoring record ๐Ÿ‘‡#GoRoyals | #W1N pic.twitter.com/TP7wIdKNEv — Queens (N.C.) Menโ€™s Basketball (@queensMBB) February 17, 2023