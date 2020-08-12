Kenny Smith joins WCNC to discuss the upcoming NBA season, the Charlotte Hornets and more

Smith is currently hosting virtual basketball camps through the Jet Academy

The NBA Season is set to begin on December 22nd and the Charlotte Hornets will play their first regular-season game on December 23rd when they travel to Cleveland to face the Cavs.

Former North Carolina Tar Heel, 2-time NBA Champ and sports commentator Kenny Smith joined WCNC to discuss the upcoming season and more.

Q: “You have teams who just finished in the Bubble and teams who haven’t played since March. How do you see the start of the season playing out for everyone?”

A: “Most teams who were in the Bubble did have a fair showing, with maybe the exception of one or two, but everyone else who was in the Bubble they were like wow these teams are getting better and they're getting their identities. So, I do think it's going to be very difficult who weren’t in the Bubble.”

Q: “For Charlotte specifically, you look at what they've done - they brought in Gordon Hayward - a big free-agent signing, they drafted LaMelo Ball. I'm curious do you think the Hornets are headed in the right direction and how do you see those two pieces playing out for them?”

A: “Obviously, we've seen Gordon play over his career, and health has been the issue. When he's healthy he's an all-star type-level player. He's a tough cover at that position, he's a guy who can do multiple things, he can handle the basketball. LaMelo, I live in Los Angeles, so I've seen him since he was like 7th or 8th grade playing on the AAU circuit with his dad and his brothers. His maturity over the last three-four years just physically has been impressive. He's a guy who is electric. He makes plays that most guys can't see so it should be exciting. Probably being a rookie, defensively he's going to have some things, but in terms of offensively the more we let fans into the seats the more they're going to enjoy him.”

Q: "How has The Jet Academy been going in 2020 and what do you have in store for people?"

A: "It's holiday season everyone! All you have to do is go to TheJetAcademy.com and you can work side by side with your favorite players in the NBA. It's a streaming device that works on any device all you need is WiFi or cell service. You can be in the park, the garage, the backyard, the gym - anywhere you want. Some kids are doing ball handling in their living room. We just launched with another set of great players. Draymond Green heads the class that's coming in. You can work side by side with him. CJ McCullum, Kendrick Nunn, Coby White - the list goes on and on and on - Nassir Little. We have a plethora of guys that have joined the academy that they are going to give their time."