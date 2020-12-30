Brad Keselowski's Checkered Flag Foundation teams up with Suiting Warriors and Ike Behar to give back to veterans

Keselowski donated tailored suits to 6 veterans as they begin their search for employment following their service

NASCAR may be in its offseason, but some drivers are using their time off to continue to make an impact in the community. Most recently, Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski teamed up with Suiting Warriors and Ike Behar through his Checkered Flag Foundation to give back to multiple veterans.

Nothing gets us in the holiday spirit like being able to give back to heroes. That's why we couldn't be more grateful to team up with @suitingwarriors and @Ikebehar to #SuitUp these veterans.



Learn more about this special experience here: https://t.co/3PCF935F2B pic.twitter.com/3m8lc5OIfd — Checkered Flag Foundation (@BKCFF) December 23, 2020

Brad Keselowski and his wife Paige give back year-round through their Checkered Flag Foundation and they recently celebrated their 10 year anniversary of giving back with a special program that honored multiple veterans by donating tailored suits to prepare them as they begin their search for employment following their service.

“We’ve been celebrating the 10th year of the Checkered Flag Foundation in 2020, and this feels like such a fitting way to end the season and spread some joy around the holidays,” Keselowski said. “This partnership with Suiting Warriors and Ike Behar aligns perfectly with what Paige and I try to do for our military through the Foundation. I’m grateful that we could come together to recognize veterans during this important transition for them.”

Keselowski presented suits to service members at a private event where he also took the time to learn more about each veteran's upcoming career goals, while also sharing his story - something that meant a great deal to each of them.

"I loved meeting Brad and hearing his story about how he sorta grew up in the game and then got a lucky break. He just happened to be in the right place at the right time and that's kind of how I feel like I ended up here," veteran Evan Anderson said.

The veterans who were recognized through the special SuitUp presentation include six outstanding servicemen, all pursuing various careers ranging from education pathways to automotive operations, and thanks to Keselowski and those involved they now feel extremely prepared for every interview they get.

"The transition process is daunting between moving your family and trying to figure out what you're going to do on the other side, so being able to know for sure that we look the part for a job interview or our first day really takes a lot of stress off," Anderson said.