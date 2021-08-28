Kicking change: Panthers keep Santoso, release slumping Slye

Santoso connected on two field goals and three extra points in the Panthers final preseason game

Ryan Santoso didn’t take long to leave an impression on the Carolina Panthers coaching staff and steal a roster spot from the slumping Joey Slye.

The Panthers cut Slye on Saturday in favor of the 6-foot-5, 258-pound Santoso, who was acquired in a trade Thursday with the New York Giants.

Santoso connected on field goals of 52 and 27 yards and made all three extra point attempts in Carolina’s 34-9 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday night, while Slye missed from 49 yards.