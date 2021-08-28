x
Kicking change: Panthers keep Santoso, release slumping Slye

Santoso connected on two field goals and three extra points in the Panthers final preseason game
Credit: AP
Carolina Panthers kicker Ryan Santoso kicks a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Ryan Santoso didn’t take long to leave an impression on the Carolina Panthers coaching staff and steal a roster spot from the slumping Joey Slye. 

The Panthers cut Slye on Saturday in favor of the 6-foot-5, 258-pound Santoso, who was acquired in a trade Thursday with the New York Giants. 

Santoso connected on field goals of 52 and 27 yards and made all three extra point attempts in Carolina’s 34-9 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday night, while Slye missed from 49 yards. 

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said it took “moxie” for Santoso to make a 52-yarder in a game a little more than 24 hours after joining the team.