Knicks stay hot, beat Hornets 109-97

Charlotte scored just 31 points in the second half

NEW YORK — RJ Barrett scored 18 of his 24 points in the third quarter and the New York Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets 109-97 for their seventh straight victory.

Barrett’s offense and the Knicks’ defense changed the game after the Hornets scored 66 points in the first half.

New York held Charlotte to just 31 after halftime.

The Hornets fell to one game below .500, and will play at the Bulls on Thursday.

Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley each scored 17 points off the bench for the Knicks, who moved into fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

#Hornets outscored 31-16 in that 3Q and trail the #Knicks 91-82. Important fourth quarter forthcoming. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) April 21, 2021

They are on their longest winning streak since 2013.

Meanwhile Charlotte has lost 5-of-6 games.