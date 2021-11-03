Knights help spruce up local baseball field

The team's grounds crew and a group of volunteers transformed the diamond at Northridge Middle School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As they do every year, the Charlotte Knights helped to renovate a pair of local ball fields on Wednesday.

This time, the team was at Northridge Middle School in Charlotte to renovate two youth fields.

the team's award-winnign Director of Field Operations, Matt Parrott, led the effort with an emphasis on safety.

"To me it's one of the highlights of the year. It's wonderful working at Truist Field, but it's nice to get out in the community. Today we really focused on safety stuff. Built a new mound and did some infield work."

The school was awarded the renovations through the Knights "Fields For Our Future" contest presented by Truist.

"Excited is an understatement," said athletic director Jeff Brantley. "We're so excited for them to get out on the field. It's going to bring them so much pride and joy when they cross over those lines."