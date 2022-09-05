Knights raise money for Levine Children's Hospital with annual golf event

Over 15 years, the event has now raised more than $200,000

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several Charlotte Knights hit the links on their day off, but for charity.

Pitchers John Parke, Brandon Finnegan and Kyle Kubat, along with catcher Nick Ciuffo, played in the team's 15th Annual Charlotte Knights Golf Classic on Monday at Pine Island Country Club.

The outing raises money for Levine Children's Hospital.

"The Knights have always been really good about supporting local charities and things around Charlotte," Parke said. "Just to be able to come out here and support them and help a great cause like this is always fun for us."

.@ymoncada19 hit .318 with 2 homers on his rehab stint. @SmithKendall__ has more on Moncada, who returned to the @whitesox today! pic.twitter.com/JBUw7u2bb2 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 9, 2022

Monday's event raised over $38,000 dollars bringing the 15-year total to more than $200,000.