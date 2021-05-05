Knights take the field after a long wait

A brief weather delay was nothing compared to over 600 days off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After 615 days off, the Charlotte Knights finally took the field again on Tuesday night.

With almost two years of waiting, what was one, 15-minute rain delay?

"We've been waiting for two years for this game right here," fan Brad King said.

The wait finally ended, and fans finally came back.

While there was a brief weather delay, fan LaMichael Mitchell waited patiently outside the gates.

"Just happy and excited that Knights baseball is back," Mitchell said.

The fog of the last 18 months finally lifted and fans finally filtered in -

"It's been crazy with COVID and all," Drew Myers, a local high school student said. "I'm glad to get back watching baseball again."

Masks are a must upon entry, but can be taken off when you sit down.

The seating is socially distanced, and about 30% capacity can attend games.

Other than that, it looks, smells, and sounds the same.

"I grew up coming to Knights games," fan Chris Tolleson said, "and it's just important to support the city."