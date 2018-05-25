CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - Kyle Busch will start at the front of the field Sunday in the Coca-Cola 600, and NASCAR Cup Series points leader Kevin Harvick will begin in the rear.

Busch took the pole for NASCAR's longest race by turning a lap of 191.836 mph Thursday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Joey Logano will start alongside Busch on the front row.

But the big story was Harvick, who never got on the track after failing pre-race inspection three times. Car chief Robert Smith was ejected, and Harvick will have to sit out the first 30 minutes of practice Saturday.

Harvick has been dominant this season, winning five Cup races - including the last two - and the $1 million exhibition All-Star race Saturday.

Joe Gibbs Racing had all four cars qualify in the top 10.

