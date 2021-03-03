LaMelo Ball a runaway for Rookie of the Year through first half of NBA season

As a starter, Ball is averaging 20 points per game and shooting 43% from three-point range

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball will just have to settle for Rookie of the Month for now.

The 19-year-old Hornets rookie won Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for the second-straight month on Tuesday.

In February, Ball averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

In his 14 games as an NBA starter, Ball's numbers even better, averaging 20.8 points, 6.8 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals.

LaMelo Ball played 12 games in Australia last year, and has played 34 in the #NBA.



He's showing no signs of wear.



In his 14 games as a starter, Ball is averaging 20.8 points, 6.8 assists, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals.



He's shooting 46% from the field, 43% from 3PT and 86% FT. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) March 2, 2021

In that stretch, he's also shooting 43 percent from three-point range, a supposed weakness in his game leading up to the NBA Draft.

Ball is the fifth player in Charlotte franchise history to win Rookie of the Month multiple times and the second to win in the first and second months that it was awarded.

He leads all rookies in points (534), assists (216), steals (55) and rebounds (204).