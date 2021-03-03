LaMelo Ball a runaway for Rookie of the Year through first half of NBA season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball will just have to settle for Rookie of the Month for now.
The 19-year-old Hornets rookie won Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for the second-straight month on Tuesday.
In February, Ball averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists.
In his 14 games as an NBA starter, Ball's numbers even better, averaging 20.8 points, 6.8 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals.
In that stretch, he's also shooting 43 percent from three-point range, a supposed weakness in his game leading up to the NBA Draft.
Ball is the fifth player in Charlotte franchise history to win Rookie of the Month multiple times and the second to win in the first and second months that it was awarded.
He leads all rookies in points (534), assists (216), steals (55) and rebounds (204).
Ball would become the third player in franchise history to win Rookie of the Year if he pulls off the accomplishment, joining Emeka Okafor (2005) and Larry Johnson (1992).