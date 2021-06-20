LaMelo Ball hosts basketball camp for kids in Charlotte

Hornets guard just won NBA Rookie of the Year

Fresh off winning NBA Rookie of the Year, LaMelo Ball brought his basketball knowledge to kids in Charlotte this weekend.

The Hornets guard hosted the "1 of 1 Elite Camp," partnering with Powerhandz and Puma.

The camp, held at Sports Connection in Charlotte, was available to boys and girls from third through ninth grade.

The Hornets point guard thrilled campers by appearing at the camp as well to give instructions and advice.

Ball became just the third player in Charlotte's NBA history to win NBA Rookie of the Year, beating out Minnesota's Anthony Edwards.