LaMelo Ball refurbishes two Charlotte basketball courts

Ball teamed up with Puma to help revitalize L.C. Coleman Neighborhood Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At just 20 years old and in his second season in the NBA, Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball is making his mark in the league from earning Rookie of the Year honors last season to his first All-Star Game this year. However, most importantly, he hasn't shied away from making a difference in the Charlotte community since his arrival to the Queen City in 2020. Recently, Ball teamed up with Puma to refurbish two basketball courts at West Charlotte's L.C. Coleman Neighborhood Park.

"The greatest thing about it is to keep kids out of trouble. Melo, he's a guy that loves kids. We were just riding around and he was like 'J we need to find some fields and things like that to refurbish basketball courts for kids outside'," said Ball's manager, Jermaine Jackson. "He gets that from his mom and dad. They always tell him to be a giver more than a receiver. Everywhere he goes he wants to leave a mark. Not just in basketball form with him being in uniform playing, but off the court in the community to help people out."

What made Ball's most recent gift to the community even more meaningful was a visit from the family of who the park is named after, L.C. Coleman.

Coleman dedicated his life advocating for change and being a Charlotte neighborhood activist, including advocating for the integration of parks in the city.

"He really fought, he went to the County Commissioner meetings and really tried to fight for the kids to have a park and to have other recreational activities," Coleman's daughter, Lynn Hudson said.

"My grandfather would be elated to see what all you have done with his park. We just appreciate it," explained Coleman's granddaughter, Brooke Ross.

When it comes to what the late Coleman would think of the newly refurbished basketball courts, his daughter and granddaughter said more than anything he would be proud, but one phrase comes to mind: "Oh my gracious."

