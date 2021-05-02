x
LaMelo Ball returns, helps Hornets beat Pistons 107-94

Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 29 points, including a 3-pointer to beat the shot clock and help stave off Detroit’s final rally late in the fourth quarter
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, left, drives against Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

LaMelo Ball returned from a 21-game absence with 11 points, leading the Charlotte Hornets to a 107-94 victory over the Detroit Pistons. 

A leading candidate for Rookie of the Year, Ball had surgery to repair a broken wrist sustained on March 20. The point guard played 28 minutes and added eight rebounds and seven assists, including a nifty underhand pass from his own backcourt to Miles Bridges. 

