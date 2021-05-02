LaMelo Ball returns, helps Hornets beat Pistons 107-94

LaMelo Ball returned from a 21-game absence with 11 points, leading the Charlotte Hornets to a 107-94 victory over the Detroit Pistons.
A leading candidate for Rookie of the Year, Ball had surgery to repair a broken wrist sustained on March 20. The point guard played 28 minutes and added eight rebounds and seven assists, including a nifty underhand pass from his own backcourt to Miles Bridges.
Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 29 points, including a 3-pointer to beat the shot clock and help stave off Detroit’s final rally late in the fourth quarter.