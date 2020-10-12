LaMelo Ball says he doesn't plan on spending his NBA money

The Charlotte Hornets rookie already has a large endorsement deal with a shoe company.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball already made one big purchase, but said he doesn't plan on spending the money he makes as an NBA player.

Ball, who was seen all over social media sporting custom diamond grillz this week, told reporters on Thursday he didn't buy them because of his first-round status in the league.

"Nah I don't spend my NBA money," Ball said. "I'm smarter than that, man."

It helps that Ball has a deal with shoe company, Puma, that's worth a reported $100 million.

According to Spotrac.com, Ball will earn about $7.8 million in his first season with Charlotte, increasing yearly until the least year of his rookie deal when he will make $10.9 million.

On the basketball side of things, Ball seems to be meshing well with his new teammates, who say he's taller than they expected (he's now listed at 6-foot-8) and is inquisitive.

Coach James Borrego calls Ball a "high-level decision maker" on the basketball court.