LaMelo named to NBA Rising Stars roster

There will not be a game this year, but it's another great honor for the Hornets rookie

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball has been named to the 2021 Rising Stars U.S. Team.

Due to limitations of having All-Star events on one night (March 7), there will not be a Rising Stars Challenge this year, which is the NBA's yearly showcase of the best first- and second-year players in the league.

Ball is averaging 15.7 points, 6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.62 steals per game in 34 contests this season.

He leads all rookies in points (534), assists (216), steals (55) and rebounds (204).

On Tuesday, the 19-year-old was names Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for the second-consecutive month.