LaMelo posts career-high 34 points despite loss

19-year-old youngest player in NBA history to have at least 30 points, 5 assists and 0 turnovers in a game

Rookie LaMelo Ball was terrific with a career-high 34 points and eight assists for the Hornets, but Charlotte fell 138-121 to the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

The 19-year-old became the youngest Hornet to record a 30-point game.

Ball also became the youngest player in NBA history to have at least 30 points, 5 assists and 0 turnovers in a game.

Fellow guard Devonte' Graham suffered a strained groin in the second quarter and did not return.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 31 points on seven 3-pointers, Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points for Utah.

Rudy Gobert added 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Jazz. Utah shot 26 of 50 from 3-point range with Mitchell chipping in five 3s.