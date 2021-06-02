LaMelo posts career-high 34 points despite loss

Rookie LaMelo Ball was terrific with a career-high 34 points and eight assists for the Hornets, but Charlotte fell 138-121 to the Utah Jazz on Friday night.
The 19-year-old became the youngest Hornet to record a 30-point game.
Ball also became the youngest player in NBA history to have at least 30 points, 5 assists and 0 turnovers in a game.
Fellow guard Devonte' Graham suffered a strained groin in the second quarter and did not return.
Bojan Bogdanovic had 31 points on seven 3-pointers, Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points for Utah.
Rudy Gobert added 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Jazz. Utah shot 26 of 50 from 3-point range with Mitchell chipping in five 3s.
Charlotte has lost two-straight games and hosts the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon.